Warriors' Joe Lacob Talks Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson's Injury Timetables

This is a lost season for the 12-43 Golden State Warriors, but owner Joe Lacob provided a silver lining for fans: They may get to see Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the floor again before the 2020-21 campaign.

Lacob told Mark Medina of USA Today that Curry is absolutely coming back from his fractured left hand. "That's not even a discussion internally," he said. "He's ready to play, so he should play. By the way, we'll try to win every game. I'm not really about, 'Let's lose every game so we can get the best pick.' You try to do that, you're messing with the basketball gods. So we don't believe in that."

Lacob was less definitive about Thompson, suggesting he "might come back for a few games at the end" as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in the NBA Finals.

"That doesn't matter so much," Lacob continued. "Maybe we'll err on the cautious side. Maybe. That's up to him."

Curry has played four games this season, Thompson has yet to suit up, Kevin Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets and Draymond Green has missed time as well. It's a far cry from the team that made the last five Finals and won three.

"The great thing about this is we can reimagine the next dynasty," Lacob said. "I think it's been a good year for us to take stock with where we're at and try to recreate."

It isn't difficult to envision the Warriors bouncing back next season with a healthy Curry and Thompson playing alongside Green, Andrew Wiggins and either a top draft pick or notable free agent.

Lacob said he doesn't believe in tanking, but Tankathon projects the Warriors to land the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

Golden State is not the typical rebuilding squad that is multiple pieces away that usually ends up with the No. 1 pick. Lacob is already preparing for the team's return to the mountaintop, and Curry and potentially even Thompson will take the next steps toward that goal by coming back this season.