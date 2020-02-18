Orton Tweets Riddle to 'F--k Off' ; Latest Rumors on British Bulldog, Tito Ortiz

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Orton Praises Riddle on Twitter

WWE veteran Randy Orton took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise NXT tag team champion Matt Riddle before adding in some of his trademark attitude (warning: some language NSFW):

Riddle has been one of the most talked-about Superstars in WWE ever since signing with the company in 2018 on the heels of a run in UFC and on the independent wrestling scene.

In addition to his background as a legitimate fighter and his unique and infectious personality, Riddle is as outspoken as they come.

The Original Bro rarely holds back, and he has even called out the likes of Bill Goldberg and WWE champion Brock Lesnar on social media. In fact, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Riddle and Lesnar exchanged words backstage at the Royal Rumble since Lesnar took issue with some of Riddle's comments.

Riddle was eliminated from the Rumble match in less than a minute, which led to speculation that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wasn't happy with him, but Triple H shot down that notion.

Speaking his mind hasn't negatively impacted Riddle in NXT, as he and Pete Dunne beat Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Orton has been a top star in WWE for many years, and he has undergone some character transformations during that time, both in real life and kayfabe.

When Orton first broke into WWE he was brash and cocky, and there is no doubt that he rubbed some people the wrong way during his ascension to the top.

Perhaps Orton sees some of himself in Riddle, and if that is the case, then Riddle could be in for a long and successful career.

British Bulldog Reportedly Set for WWE HOF Induction

The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith is reportedly set to get posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend in Tampa, Florida, in April.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Bulldog's induction has been confirmed, although it is unclear when WWE will officially announce it.

Bulldog had four separate stints with WWE in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, and he also worked in WCW, ECW, Japan and Canada.

Smith won the WWE Tag Team Championships twice, once as half of The British Bulldogs with Dynamite Kid and once with his real-life brother-in-law Owen Hart.

Bulldog was part of the famed Hart Foundation stable along with Owen, Bret Hart, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and Brian Pillman, but he also enjoyed success individually.

He was a two-time European champion, two-time hardcore champion and one-time intercontinental champion in WWE.

His crowning moment came at SummerSlam 1992 in his native England when he beat Bret Hart in the main event to win the IC title.

Bulldog died in 2002 at the age of 39, but his son has carried on his legacy in the wrestling business since then.

Harry "David Hart" Smith was one of half of the Hart Dynasty with Tyson Kidd in WWE, and he has since gone on to wrestle in Japan and MLW.

If Bulldog gets inducted, Harry would be a logical choice to accept on his behalf as would Bret Hart given the magic they made together inside the ring during their careers.

Ortiz Trains at WWE Performance Center

MMA star Tito Ortiz visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, last week, marking what could be the first step toward a working relationship between the two sides.

According to PWInsider (h/t Middleton), Ortiz did some wrestling training and familiarized himself with the WWE system while in Orlando. The visit reportedly also allowed Ortiz and WWE to "feel each other out" and see if they could possibly work together in the future.

The 45-year-old Ortiz is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and a UFC Hall of Famer, but he is likely approaching the twilight of his MMA career.

Most recently, Ortiz beat former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio at a Combate Americas MMA event in December.

Ortiz already has some pro wrestling experience to his credit, as he made appearances for Impact Wrestling in 2005 and 2013, but he never actually wrestled a match.

If WWE eventually signs Ortiz, it would be their latest in a long line of forays into MMA, including Ken Shamrock, Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez. Lesnar left WWE for UFC and later returned as well.

WWE has enjoyed a great deal of success in terms of converting MMA stars with big personalities into WWE Superstars, and if Ortiz proves that he has the chops, he could be a great fit in the world of sports entertainment as well.

