Jalen Hurts Drafted by Eagles: Philadelphia's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles selected one of the most accomplished college quarterbacks in recent history during the 2020 NFL draft Friday.

Philadelphia selected Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick, giving it a dual-threat playmaker who can break down opposing defenses with his arm and legs. Hurts will back up Carson Wentz in the City of Brotherly Love.

QB: Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts*, Nate Sudfeld

RB: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott

WR 1: Alshon Jeffery, Deontay Burnett

WR 2: DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

WR 3: Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward Jr., Robert Davis

TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert

LT: Andre Dillard

LG: Isaac Seumalo, Iosua Opeta

C: Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig

RG: Brandon Brooks, Matt Pryor

RT: Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over The Cap.

Hurts started his collegiate career for the Alabama Crimson Tide, arriving as a 4-star prospect and the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2016, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He wasted little time making an impact, leading the SEC powerhouse to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game as a freshman.

He threw for 2,780 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 954 yards and 13 scores on the ground, but Alabama came up short in a thrilling loss to Clemson with the title on the line.

All Hurts did for an encore as a sophomore was throw for 2,081 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one interception while posting 855 yards and eight scores on the ground. He once again led the Crimson Tide to the national title game, only this time he was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa during the final contest.

Alabama defeated Georgia, but the writing was on the wall as far as Hurts' spot as the team's starting quarterback.

After playing far less during the 2018 campaign with Tagovailoa entrenched as the Crimson Tide's starter, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma to follow in the Heisman Trophy footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

He dazzled on his way to a Heisman runner-up finish with 3,851 yards and 32 scores through the air and 1,298 yards and 20 scores on the ground. He even caught a touchdown in Oklahoma's high-powered attack as he boosted his draft stock and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Hurts as a second-round pick in an April mock draft, quite the rise from a guy who was relegated to second-string duties just two years ago.

Hurts obviously isn't starting for the Eagles anytime soon, but the question is how long it will be before he either unseats Wentz or reaches a point where the team has to cash in on his trade value.