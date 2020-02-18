Reinier Jesus Says He's 'Living a Childhood Dream' at Real Madrid Unveiling

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

New Real Madrid signing Reinier Jesus has said he's "living a childhood dream" after the Brazil under-23 international was officially unveiled at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Los Blancos announced on January 20 that a deal had been struck to sign the attacking midfielder from Flamengo following his involvement with Brazil at this year's under-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament.

The 18-year-old rubber-stamped his move on Tuesday and said at a press conference (h/t Marca): "I am living a childhood dream, I want to be part of the great history at this club. Today is a day of great happiness for me. Hala Madrid!"

Reinier struggled to hold back his emotions and described the transfer as a "dream come true," joining a growing contingent of young Brazilian talent at the Bernabeu:

Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, both 19, are already established among Real's first-team ranks following moves from Flamengo and Santos, respectively, in the past two summer transfer windows.

AS confirmed Real will pay an initial €30 million (£24.9 million) for their latest acquisition, plus another €5 million (£4.1 million) in add-ons.

Los Blancos shared a video of Reinier's career highlights to date after announcing his capture in January, having scored six goals and recorded two assists in 15 senior appearances for Flamengo:

The teenager quickly ascended to become one of the most coveted talents in the Brasileiro Serie A in 2019, making his senior debut for Flamengo one year after former club-mate Vinicius was presented at Real.

The countrymen promise to form a fine attacking partnership for years to come at the Bernabeu provided all goes to plan for Zinedine Zidane, though Reinier is expected to begin his Real career in the Castilla side.

Vinicius and Rodrygo were first granted first-team chances at Real largely out of necessity. Commentator Mark Brown spoke to Premier Sports in late January about the precarious nature of settling into such pressurised surroundings:

Reinier was in attendance when Real drew 2-2 at home to Celta Vigo in disappointing circumstances on Sunday, the kind of result he'll hope to improve upon when he begins to have an impact.

Los Blancos completed Reinier's signing just two days after his 18th birthday, with time on his hands to emulate fellow Brazilian Real alumni such as Kaka, Ronaldo, Robinho and more.