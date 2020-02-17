Giants to Exclude Aubrey Huff from 2010 WS Reunion Due to 'Unacceptable' Tweets

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants don't want Aubrey Huff around when they are celebrating their 2010 World Series championship during an Aug. 16 game against the Colorado Rockies.

Steve Berman and Dan Brown of The Athletic reported the news, noting the National League West team released a statement explaining its rationale behind the decision not to invite Huff even though he was a major contributor to that team:

"Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion. Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision."

Berman and Brown noted Huff consistently uses "objectionable" language and imagery on his Twitter account and also "frequently has targeted his critics on Twitter in multiple ways, from taunting the appearance of women who question his views to labeling men who find his tweets objectionable as 'soy boys.'"

Among his notable tweets are one of him holding up a gun range target sheet with bullet holes and saying he was training his sons in case Bernie Sanders wins the 2020 presidential election and another where he said it would be a good idea to fly to Iran and kidnap women who live in the country.

The latter one was followed by a lewd drawing of how he envisioned such a scenario would play out.

"Quite frankly, shocked," Huff said when asked what he thought of the Giants' decision. "Disappointed. If it wasn't for me, they wouldn't be having a reunion. But if they want to stick with their politically correct, progressive bulls--t, that's fine."

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic clarified that it is not Huff's political opinions that led to the organization's decision:

Huff played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Giants during his career that spanned from 2000 through 2012.

He was on San Francisco in the final three years of his career and slashed .290/.385/.506 with 26 home runs and 86 RBI during the championship season. He also hit a home run during the World Series win over the Texas Rangers.