Jordan Reed Remains in Concussion Protocol After Missing 2019 Season with Injury

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Washington tight end Jordan Reed missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a concussion in his team's third preseason game and is still in concussion protocol more than five months later.

New head coach Ron Rivera told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic as much.

Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic provided additional context, noting Washington placed the tight end on injured reserve Oct. 12, which was one month after he practiced in a limited capacity.

According to Walker, Washington's new coaching staff is considering moving on from Reed partially because of health concerns for the playmaker who has suffered seven concussions during the last six seasons.

Walker also cited Over The Cap when pointing out the NFC East team would save $8.5 million and increase its cap space from $52.9 million to $60.8 million by cutting Reed.

Three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen is a potential replacement, and there is a connection in place since he played for Rivera on the Carolina Panthers. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the University of Miami product has already started negotiating potential contracts with Washington, as well as the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.

As for Reed, he is still yet to play a full 16-game season since Washington selected him out of the University of Florida in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2016 with 66 catches for 686 yards and six touchdowns and was even better in 2015 with 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he finished with just two touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 while missing a combined 13 games.

He will be 30 years old during the 2020 campaign and may need to find a new team for the first time in his career if he doesn't retire as a result of his ongoing health concerns.