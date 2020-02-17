Derrick Jones Jr. Signs Puma Endorsement Contract After Slam Dunk Contest Win

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 17, 2020

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. heads to the basket during the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Derrick Jones Jr. emerged as the champion of the 2020 NBA AT&T Slam Dunk contest on Saturday night at Chicago's United Center, and he won more than a trophy.

The Miami Heat forward signed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula. His performance featured him wearing the brand's white and pink Clyde Hardwood sneakers: 

DePaula added: "Puma has circled Jones throughout the season, sending product to South Beach in recent months as the two sides worked toward a deal, and Jones tested the sneakers."

Jones, who went undrafted out of UNLV in 2016, has been steadily building a reputation as one of the league's most thunderous dunkers. He went viral in December for posterizing back-to-back reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert:

The 6'6" Jones winning the Slam Dunk Contest over Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon was controversial, but he is not letting outside opinion dampen this for him. "This is a day that I'm going to tell my kids [about]," he said.

Jones was celebrating his 23rd birthday on Saturday.

