Yankees News: Gleyber Torres Believes Astros Cheated During 2018, 2019 Seasons

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres joined the numerous people in and around MLB to speak out against the Houston Astros. The 21-year-old All-Star was asked Monday if he believes the Astros have continued to illegally steal opponents' signs since 2017, and he was unequivocal in his response, per ESPN's Marly Rivera:

"For sure. If you cheated in 2017 and you won, why you don't (you) do (it) the next year, and the next year too! I'll use an example, if I play video games with you and we face the TV and I see your controller and I know what is coming and I hit really well and I win, if you tell me we play again, I'll do the same thing because I win. So (the Astros) did in '17 for sure, they did in '18 and they do '19. It's really easy."

The Yankees lost to the Astros 4-2 in the 2019 American League Championship Series.

On Jan. 13, MLB revealed its official findings from an investigation into the Astros. Houston was found to have used in-game technology to illegally steal opponents' signs and relay what pitch was coming to batters during the 2017 season that ended with a World Series title. The league also concluded that the Astros continued "at least for part of the 2018 season" but not 2019.

Following the 2019 ALCS, however, SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Yankees "complained to the league about blinking lights in center field early on in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park." Martino added that New York noticed the Astros using "alternating whistling and hand signs."

Torres addressed that on Monday, too: "I don't want to say they cheated and we didn't go to the World Series because we lost because we missed too many opportunities, when we played at home, when we played in Houston too. But during the regular season and postseason they took advantage of the cameras and everything, so for sure I'm (upset) about that."

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers team that lost to Houston in the 2017 World Series, was not as passive.

"It's like the Olympics," Darvish told reporters Sunday. "When a player cheats, you can't have a gold medal, right? But they still have a World Series title. It [feels] weird."

Darvish also said: "Some people lost their job. They have to show more apology. I don't feel anything from those guys."

Commissioner Rob Manfred defended why he chose a $5 million punishment for the Astros organization but opted not to punish players in an interview with ESPN's Karl Ravech on Sunday.

The league also suspended Houston's then-manager A.J. Hinch and then-general manager Jeffrey Luhnow for 2020 without pay. Both were subsequently fired by the Astros.