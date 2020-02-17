Premier League Table: Final Week 26 2020 Standings, Results and Week 27 Fixtures

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday to give their hopes of securing UEFA Champions League football for next season a boost.

Anthony Martial headed the Red Devils in front just before half-time from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross, while Harry Maguire sealed all three points in the second half.

The win sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side close to within three points of Chelsea in fourth place, while the defeat means the Blues have now gone four league games without a win.

Week 26 Results

Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Watford

Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Leicester City

Southampton 1-2 Burnley

Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool

Aston Villa 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United

Wednesday, February 19

Manchester City vs. West Ham United

Week 27 Fixtures

Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Burnley vs. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle

Sheffield United vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

Leicester vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Watford

Wolves vs. Norwich

Arsenal vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Premier League standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool 26, +46, 76

2 Manchester City 25, +36, 51

3 Leicester 26, +28, 50

4 Chelsea 26, +7, 41

5 Tottenham 26, +9, 40

6 Sheffield United 26, +4, 39

7 Manchester United 26, +9, 38

8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 26, +3, 36

9 Everton 26, -4, 36

10 Arsenal 26, +2, 34

11 Burnley 26, -9, 34

12 Southampton 26, -16, 31

13 Newcastle United 26, -16, 31

14 Crystal Palace 26, -9, 30

15 Brighton 26, -7, 27

16 Bournemouth 26, -14, 26

17 Aston Villa 26, -16, 25

18 West Ham 25, -13, 24

19 Watford 26, -16, 24

20 Norwich 26, -24, 18

Monday Recap

Chelsea suffered an early blow at Stamford Bridge when midfielder N'Golo Kante was forced off through injury after just 13 minutes:

Manchester United also survived an early red card appeal when Maguire appeared to kick out at Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi when the pair tangled near the touchline:

A first half low on quality in the attacking third finally sprang into life after 44 minutes. Wan-Bissaka beat Willian down the right and sent in an inviting cross for Martial to rise above Andreas Christensen and head past Willy Caballero.

Chelsea thought they had equalised in the second half when Kurt Zouma volleyed home a corner, but the goal was disallowed for a push by Cesar Azpilicueta on Brandon Williams after a VAR check (UK video only):

Manchester United went on to double their lead from Maguire on 66 minutes. The captain connected well with Bruno Fernandes' corner to power a header past Caballero.

Chelsea saw another goal ruled out 10 minutes later. Olivier Giroud was adjudged to have been offside when he headed Mason Mount's cross past David De Gea.

Fernandes went close to his first Manchester United goal with a low shot that crashed against the post, while Mount was also denied by the woodwork at the other end from a free-kick.

The result sees the visitors move above Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton in the table and gives the Red Devils a first league double over Chelsea since 1987-88.