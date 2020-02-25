Warriors' Draymond Green Will Not Play vs. Kings Because of Pelvis Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will miss Tuesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings with a pelvic contusion, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed.

He added that he is "optimistic" the 29-year-old will be good to go against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Green has already missed time this year because of back, elbow, heel and finger issues.

After missing only seven total games across his first four seasons in the NBA, Green missed 34 games from 2016-17 through 2018-19. This year, he's again missed a significant part of the season due to injuries.

Green has also struggled when on the court this season. He entered Tuesday averaging 8.2 points per game while shooting only 38.7 percent from the field.

He also hasn't made as much of an impact defensively as he has in past years.

The Warriors have quickly gone from five straight NBA Finals appearances with three championships to the bottom of the standings this season. With Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry also missing most of the season because of injuries, Golden State figures to stay conservative with Green instead of rushing him back from his latest issue.