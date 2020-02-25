Warriors' Draymond Green Will Not Play vs. Kings Because of Pelvis Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) against the Indiana Pacers during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will miss Tuesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings with a pelvic contusion, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed

He added that he is "optimistic" the 29-year-old will be good to go against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Green has already missed time this year because of back, elbow, heel and finger issues.

After missing only seven total games across his first four seasons in the NBA, Green missed 34 games from 2016-17 through 2018-19. This year, he's again missed a significant part of the season due to injuries.

Green has also struggled when on the court this season. He entered Tuesday averaging 8.2 points per game while shooting only 38.7 percent from the field.

He also hasn't made as much of an impact defensively as he has in past years.

The Warriors have quickly gone from five straight NBA Finals appearances with three championships to the bottom of the standings this season. With Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry also missing most of the season because of injuries, Golden State figures to stay conservative with Green instead of rushing him back from his latest issue.

Related

    Klay Thompson shares moving Kobe Bryant tribute after memorial service

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Klay Thompson shares moving Kobe Bryant tribute after memorial service

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    B/R Live: Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    B/R Live: Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    via B/R Live

    Fertitta: Lakers, Clippers Don't Scare Teams Like Warriors Did

    Rockets owner opens up on the competition in the West

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Fertitta: Lakers, Clippers Don't Scare Teams Like Warriors Did

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Steph Back on Sunday 💧

    Warriors star (broken hand) will return to the lineup Sunday vs. Wizards

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Steph Back on Sunday 💧

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report