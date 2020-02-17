Mookie Betts Thanks Red Sox Fans, Talks Dodgers Trade in Video: 'It's Showtime'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: David Price #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes a video as he stands on the pitchers mound after an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Mookie Betts posted a video to Twitter Monday thanking Boston Red Sox fans while also preparing for his upcoming season with the Los Angeles Dodgers:

The outfielder spent his first six seasons in the majors with Boston, but he was dealt to Los Angeles along with David Price in a deal that returned outfielder Alex Verdugo and a pair of prospects.

During his time with the Red Sox, Betts earned four All-Star selections, one MVP Award and helped lead the team to the World Series in 2018. 

"Man, you were great to me Boston," he said in the video. "The way you welcomed me in like family. The bonds that will last a lifetime. And the banner that will hang forever. My family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

However, the 27-year-old continues to look forward as he joins a team with high expectations in 2020.

"From one title town to another," Betts added. "Los Angeles, it's showtime."

The talented player joins a Dodgers squad that has won seven straight division titles but is yet to win a World Series during this stretch. The team won 106 games last year before losing to the Washington Nationals in the NLDS.

Betts brings with him championship experience and a lot of production to potentially help Los Angeles get over the top.

Related

    Don't Sleep: MLB's All-Underrated Team 🤩

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Don't Sleep: MLB's All-Underrated Team 🤩

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Brett Gardner Files Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

    She calls herself his ‘future wife’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Brett Gardner Files Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Pederson, Stripling Back to Work with Dodgers After No Trade

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Pederson, Stripling Back to Work with Dodgers After No Trade

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    David Price Reflects on ‘Very Significant Chapter’ of His Time with Red Sox

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    David Price Reflects on ‘Very Significant Chapter’ of His Time with Red Sox

    Lauren Campbell
    via NESN.com