Mookie Betts Thanks Red Sox Fans, Talks Dodgers Trade in Video: 'It's Showtime'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Mookie Betts posted a video to Twitter Monday thanking Boston Red Sox fans while also preparing for his upcoming season with the Los Angeles Dodgers:

The outfielder spent his first six seasons in the majors with Boston, but he was dealt to Los Angeles along with David Price in a deal that returned outfielder Alex Verdugo and a pair of prospects.

During his time with the Red Sox, Betts earned four All-Star selections, one MVP Award and helped lead the team to the World Series in 2018.

"Man, you were great to me Boston," he said in the video. "The way you welcomed me in like family. The bonds that will last a lifetime. And the banner that will hang forever. My family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

However, the 27-year-old continues to look forward as he joins a team with high expectations in 2020.

"From one title town to another," Betts added. "Los Angeles, it's showtime."

The talented player joins a Dodgers squad that has won seven straight division titles but is yet to win a World Series during this stretch. The team won 106 games last year before losing to the Washington Nationals in the NLDS.

Betts brings with him championship experience and a lot of production to potentially help Los Angeles get over the top.