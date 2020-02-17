Barcelona Given 'Green Light' for Emergency Signing After Ousmane Dembele Injury

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have been given permission to sign a new forward on an emergency basis after winger Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn hamstring.

Manager Quique Setien's attacking options are limited, with striker Luis Suarez also likely to be out until May following surgery on his right knee.

Juan Jimenez of AS wrote on Monday that the Blaugrana will be permitted to sign a new forward, though any new recruit must be a free agent or already registered with a Spanish club (via ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden):

Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo wrote that Leganes frontman Martin Braithwaite is Barca's first choice after it seemed as though Getafe's Angel Rodriguez was on his way (h/t Forbes' Tom Sanderson).

Setien has relied on 17-year-old winger Ansu Fati in recent games, while Lionel Messi is taking on a heavy burden in attack.

Squawka highlighted how much Barca have depended upon the six-time Ballon d'Or winner after he set up Antoine Griezmann's opener in Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Getafe:

That streak of goal involvements ended when Junior Firpo helped to set up Sergi Roberto for the winner against Getafe, though that by no means diminishes Messi's importance at the Camp Nou.

Setien will be particularly determined to acquire alternative options in attack as Barcelona prepare to meet Napoli in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Catalan club travel to the Stadio San Paolo for their first leg on February 25, the second of three fixtures in an eight-day span.

Mundo Deportivo suggested Real Sociedad's Willian Jose was no longer a target for Barca, though Levante's Roger Marti and Lucas Perez of Alaves are reportedly in their sights (h/t Football Espana).

Spanish football writer Colin Millar criticised the decision to allow Barcelona to sign player who isn't a free agent, particularly after a promising player like Carles Perez left the club for AS Roma in January:

Perez, 22, has joined the Giallorossi on an initial loan, though the move will be made permanent for €11 million (£9.1 million) provided certain conditions are met.

Barcelona are second in La Liga, one point behind leaders Real Madrid after Los Blancos drew 2-2 at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday. Setien's men due back at the Camp Nou on Saturday, when they will host Eibar.