Eden Hazard 'Felt Good' on Real Madrid Return, Zinedine Zidane 'Very Happy'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Eden Hazard provided a positive update on his fitness after he made his first Real Madrid appearance since November on Sunday.

Hazard played for 73 minutes in Real's 2-2 La Liga draw with Celta Vigo having been absent since November 26 when he suffered a microfracture in his ankle against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

"I felt good," he said, per Marca's Pablo Polo. "The first 10 minutes I was tired, but as the minutes went by I felt fine. I'm happy with my performance, but not with the result. I hope we'll improve in the next few games."

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was also pleased with Hazard on his return, per Goal: "I'm very happy with the return of Hazard, that he's back with us, he's played 70 minutes very well."

So too was goalkeeper and Belgian compatriot Thibaut Courtois:

Real fell behind to Fyodor Smolov's seventh-minute opener on Sunday, and Santi Mina provided a late equaliser for Celta after Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos had fired Real in front.

Hazard drew a foul from Celta 'keeper Ruben Blanco to win the penalty:

It was only the 29-year-old's ninth game in La Liga this season, but he excels at winning spot-kicks for his side:

He also created three chances during the match, more than anyone else on either side, according to Goal.

ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland thought it was a fine performance from the winger, particularly given his lengthy spell on the sidelines:

His return has come just in time for Real, who have some key fixtures rapidly approaching.

After a trip to Levante on Saturday, Los Blancos play Manchester City on February 26 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

The Champions League will perhaps take on added importance for the Sky Blues this season. The Premier League title looks well beyond them with Liverpool 25 points clear, and they're banned from European competition for the next two seasons.

On March 1, Real face Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second Clasico of the campaign. Madrid's draw with Celta means the Blaugrana are just one point behind in La Liga with 14 games remaining.