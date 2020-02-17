Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on February 17

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Ciro Immobile resumed his Serie A goal hunt on Sunday to keep his nose in front in pursuit of the European Golden Shoe, with his 26th strike of the season a timely equaliser in Lazio's 2-1 win over Inter Milan.

The Eagles frontman continues to shine at the Stadio Olimpico and hauled Lazio back on level terms before they secured a huge win in the Serie A title race.

Robert Lewandowski struck early at Cologne to help steer Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to victory, and he remains three goals off the pace being set by Immobile.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland also converted when his side hosted Eintracht Frankfurt following a rare blip in front of goal, taking his record to nine strikes in six appearances for the German giants.

Golden Shoe Standings

1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 26 x 2.0 = 52.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 23 x 2.0 = 46.0

T3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

T3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0



T3. Erling Haaland, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund: 16 x 1.5, 8 x 2.0 = 40.0

T6. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T6. Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

T8. Wissam Ben Yedder, Monaco: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

T8. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

10. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 31 x 1.0 = 31.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every European league a difficulty rating between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goals tally to calculate his points total.

For example, the Austrian Bundesliga has a rating of 1.5, while the German Bundesliga has a rating of two, so Erling Haaland's goals for Borussia Dortmund are worth more points apiece than those he scored for Red Bull Salzburg prior to his move.

Lazio took a critical step in their hunt for the Scudetto on Sunday when they came from behind to defeat Inter Milan 2-1 and climb to second, moving within one point of Serie A leaders Juventus.

Immobile converted himself after being award a controversial penalty under pressure from Inter's defence, his 11th spot-kick this season and the fourth scored among his last seven goals.

The Italy international has scored 26 times in 24 league appearances this term and was unfortunate to not increase Lazio's lead further before full-time, via Premier Sports (UK viewers only):

Lewandowski kept pace with the Golden Shoe leader after he found his way back onto the scoresheet away to Cologne on Sunday.

The Pole took fewer than three minutes to fire into the roof of the net following a neat exchange between Thiago Alcantara and Thomas Muller at the RheinEnergieStadion (UK and U.S. viewers only):

Immobile holds a noticeable lead in the European Golden Shoe charts, but Lewandowski boasts the edge when accounting for club and international goals this season, per Fox Soccer:

Not far behind the Bundesliga's leading scorer sits Dortmund's Haaland, who was also back among the goals in Week 22 of the German top flight following his first goalless display in the 4-3 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Haaland, 19, again showed superb positional awareness to be in the right place for Achraf Hakimi's cut-back to score Dortmund's third in a 4-0 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Commentator Kevin Hatchard praised the youngster's ability to net even when playing below his usual standards:

Bundesliga rival Timo Werner has failed to score in his last four league appearances for RB Leipzig and is now level with Haaland in the Golden Shoe rankings.

The pair sit joint-third with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested for Sunday's 2-0 home victory over Brescia despite having recently broken David Trezeguet's club record by scoring in 10 consecutive Serie A games.

Both Haaland and Werner will be in UEFA Champions League action this week when Dortmund host Paris Saint-Germain (Tuesday) and Leipzig travel to Tottenham Hotspur (Wednesday) in the first legs of their last-16 matchups.