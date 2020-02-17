Giannis Says His Team Targeted James Harden's Defense in 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

James Harden's reputation preceded him in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

While Harden isn't as bad defensively as his critics often argue, he was arguably the worst defender on the floor in the fourth quarter as Team LeBron relied on a lineup that included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard.

Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game that when the game got serious in the final frame, his squad's strategy was to attack the Houston Rockets star:

The success of that strategy could best be summed up by the fact that Team LeBron outscored Team Giannis 33-22 in the fourth to earn a 157-155 win. Coincidentally, Harden was the only Team LeBron starter to have a positive plus-minus rating (plus-three) as well.

Should the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves matched up against the Rockets in the NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo might want to steer clear of Harden.