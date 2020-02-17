Giannis Says His Team Targeted James Harden's Defense in 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Kawhi Leonard #2, LeBron James #2, and James Harden #2 of Team LeBron huddle up during the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

James Harden's reputation preceded him in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

While Harden isn't as bad defensively as his critics often argue, he was arguably the worst defender on the floor in the fourth quarter as Team LeBron relied on a lineup that included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard.

Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game that when the game got serious in the final frame, his squad's strategy was to attack the Houston Rockets star:

The success of that strategy could best be summed up by the fact that Team LeBron outscored Team Giannis 33-22 in the fourth to earn a 157-155 win. Coincidentally, Harden was the only Team LeBron starter to have a positive plus-minus rating (plus-three) as well.

Should the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves matched up against the Rockets in the NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo might want to steer clear of Harden.

