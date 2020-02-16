Kawhi Leonard Debuts New Balance Signature Shoe During 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Kawhi Leonard #2 of Team LeBron handles the ball during the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard unveiled a new signature sneaker with New Balance to coincide with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

New Balance unveiled the look prior to the event:

Leonard's first-half performance was a great endorsement of the kicks, as he had a game-high 25 points, hitting seven of his 10 three-pointers.

According to NBA on ESPN, the seven three-pointers tied the record for the most in the first half of an All-Star Game.

Going on to win the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award would be the perfect way for Leonard to commemorate the limited-edition shoes.

