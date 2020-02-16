Video: Trae Young Drains Half-Court Shot for Team Giannis in NBA All-Star Game

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Trae Young did not win the Three-Point Contest, but the Atlanta Hawks point guard made up for it in the All-Star Game on Sunday night at the United Center in Chicago.

Young swished a 40-foot half-court shot at the halftime buzzer that sparked Team Giannis to flood the floor from the bench:

The bucket gave Team Giannis a 92-83 lead over Team LeBron at the break. Young had eight points and seven assists through two quarters, which don't account for this mean nutmeg on James Harden:

Young still has a chance at claiming the inaugural Kobe Bryant MVP Award, but it won't come easy.

Team Giannis has been led by its namesake, reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, with 20 points. Team LeBron's Kawhi Leonard, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, led all scorers at halftime with 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting (7-of-10 from three).