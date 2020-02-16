Video: Trae Young Drains Half-Court Shot for Team Giannis in NBA All-Star Game

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 17, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Trae Young #24 of Team Giannis hits the half court shot during the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Trae Young did not win the Three-Point Contest, but the Atlanta Hawks point guard made up for it in the All-Star Game on Sunday night at the United Center in Chicago.

Young swished a 40-foot half-court shot at the halftime buzzer that sparked Team Giannis to flood the floor from the bench:

The bucket gave Team Giannis a 92-83 lead over Team LeBron at the break. Young had eight points and seven assists through two quarters, which don't account for this mean nutmeg on James Harden:

Young still has a chance at claiming the inaugural Kobe Bryant MVP Award, but it won't come easy.

Team Giannis has been led by its namesake, reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, with 20 points. Team LeBron's Kawhi Leonard, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, led all scorers at halftime with 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting (7-of-10 from three).

