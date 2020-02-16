Video: The Rock Coaches Daughter Simone During WWE Performance Center Visit

Joseph Zucker
February 16, 2020

Actor Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson attend the premiere of 'Skyscraper' on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo credit should read KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

Sometimes a little advice from a parent can be helpful, especially when your dad is WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.  

A promotion announced Monday that Johnson's daughter, Simone, was beginning to train at the WWE Performance Center. Apparently that training includes a few pointers from The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

Simone Johnson is carrying on the family tradition. Her great-grandfather, "High Chief” Peter Maivia, and grandfather, Rocky Johnson, have both been inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame.

The Rock has largely moved on from wrestling, having last wrestled at WrestleMania 32 in April 2016. His last appearance was in October to celebrate SmackDown's premiere on Fox.

Even though his acting career commands the lion's share of his time, he still has plenty of wisdom he can impart as his daughter begins an in-ring career of her own.

