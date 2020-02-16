Kobe Bryant Honored by Magic Johnson, Jennifer Hudson at 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant was honored with an eight-second moment of silence ahead of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson opened the night with some powerful words about Kobe along with former commissioner David Stern, who died Jan. 1:

Johnson added more thoughts on social media:

Jennifer Hudson also performed a moving tribute at the United Center in Chicago.

It's a continuation of support for the former Los Angeles Lakers star, who was killed along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.

Players from Team Giannis are wearing No. 24 in honor of Kobe, while Team LeBron players are wearing No. 2 for Gianna.

Commissioner Adam Silver also announced this week the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award will permanently be named after Bryant.

"I think one of the things that stands out with Kobe, of course in addition to his five championships, is that he has [made 18 All-Star teams] and tied for the record of four MVPs," Silver said Saturday, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "To all of us, it seemed like the appropriate way to bring honor to him."

Bryant was the youngest player ever to make an All-Star Game at 19 years old, and he holds the record with 18 straight appearances in the midseason contest.

He also always used to take this exhibition seriously, scoring at least 20 points in seven different years against the best in the league.

His history with this game and the close relationship to so many players competing helped lead to some fitting tributes ahead of Sunday's matchup.