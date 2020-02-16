WWE's Sasha Banks Reportedly Will Appear in 'The Mandalorian' Season 2

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will be involved in the second season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the four-time Raw women's champion has already filmed her scenes for the show.

It's unclear at this point what Banks' role will be in the show. She hasn't appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Lacey Evans on the Jan. 17 episode of SmackDown.

Earlier this month, Banks told Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell (h/t Jason Ounpraseuth of Wrestling Inc.) her absence was due to an ankle injury suffered during that attack from Evans:

"If you guys watched Friday night Smackdown a couple of weeks ago, the evil un-role model, terrible mother Lacey Evans tripped me backstage, and she hurt my ankle.

"I can barely walk ok. It's terrible. I'm a person that always wants to be 125 percent, and right now, I'm just at 100 percent. You guys just have to wait," Banks said. "It's unacceptable. I'm at 100 percent. I need to be at 120 percent. I'm taking my time so that I can be bigger and better than ever."

It's possible WWE is using that as a storyline explanation for Banks' absence while she was filming the show.

Banks will be part of a cast for The Mandalorian that includes former mixed martial artist Gina Carano in a co-starring role as a mercenary and ally to the title character.

An official release date for The Mandalorian season two has yet to be announced, but series creator Jon Favreau tweeted it will return in the fall of 2020.