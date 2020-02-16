Damian Lillard Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Kay'La Hanson at NBA All-Star Weekend

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Damian Lillard had to sit out All-Star Weekend festivities due to a groin injury, but he still made the weekend trip to Chicago special.

On top of an All-Star Saturday rap performance, Lillard proposed to longtime girlfriend Kay'La Hanson over the weekend.

Hanson and Lillard have been dating since their time at Weber State. The couple has a child, Damian Jr., who was born in 2018.

Lillard shared a photo of the family Friday ahead of Valentine's Day on Instagram.

According to Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports, former teammates Evan Turner and Tim Frazier and rapper Common were in attendance at the celebration.