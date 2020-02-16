Damian Lillard Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Kay'La Hanson at NBA All-Star Weekend

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Damian Lillard performs during 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Damian Lillard had to sit out All-Star Weekend festivities due to a groin injury, but he still made the weekend trip to Chicago special.

On top of an All-Star Saturday rap performance, Lillard proposed to longtime girlfriend Kay'La Hanson over the weekend. 

Hanson and Lillard have been dating since their time at Weber State. The couple has a child, Damian Jr., who was born in 2018.

Lillard shared a photo of the family Friday ahead of Valentine's Day on Instagram.

According to Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports, former teammates Evan Turner and Tim Frazier and rapper Common were in attendance at the celebration. 

Related

    DJJ Says Aaron Gordon Can Have Dunk Contest Rematch

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DJJ Says Aaron Gordon Can Have Dunk Contest Rematch

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver Expects 'Return to Normalcy' for NBA's China Relationship

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Expects 'Return to Normalcy' for NBA's China Relationship

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Dunk Contest Judge Controversy 👀

    Common tells ESPN the judges thought it was a tie and should have been a judge-off but 'somebody didn't do it right'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dunk Contest Judge Controversy 👀

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    AG Retires from Dunk Contest

    Aaron Gordon says 'it's a wrap' on his dunk contest career: 'I should have two trophies'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AG Retires from Dunk Contest

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report