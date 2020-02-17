Champions League 2020: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for Last-16 Ties

TF-Images/Getty Images

The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League kicks back into action on Tuesday when the last-16 ties get under way.

Fittingly, defending champions Liverpool begin proceedings in the knockout rounds when they visit Atletico Madrid.

At the same time, Borussia Dortmund host Paris Saint-Germain in what could be the most entertaining tie of the round.

On Wednesday, Atalanta meet Valencia, and Tottenham Hotspur welcome RB Leipzig to north London.

Here are the viewing details for all four fixtures, along with odds courtesy of Caesars Palace.

Champions League Fixtures (Odds: Home, Draw, Away)

Tuesday, February 18

8 p.m. GMT: Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool (47-20, 47-20, 6-5)

8 p.m. GMT: Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain (39-20, 29-10, 6-5)

Wednesday, February 19

8 p.m. GMT: Atalanta vs. Valencia (77-100, 61-20, 63-20)

8 p.m. GMT: Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig (13-10, 49-20, 41-20)

In the United Kingdom, the matches will be shown on BT Sport and streamed via the BT Sport website.

In the United States, the matches can be streamed via B/R Live.

Liverpool's inexorable march towards a first league title in 30 years continued on Saturday as they beat Norwich City 1-0:

Atleti, meanwhile, failed to win in La Liga for the fourth game in five when they drew 2-2 with Valencia on Friday.

The current gulf in class between Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone's sides is seemingly chasmic, and it is difficult to see any other outcome from their tie than the Reds advancing to the quarter-finals.

However, Atleti have an excellent recent history in European competition. In the last six seasons they have won the UEFA Europa League, and reached a quarter-final, a semi-final and two finals in the Champions League.

All of those successes have been built on their immaculate defence, and Norwich showed on Saturday Liverpool's supreme attacking unit can be frustrated. The bottom-of-the-table Canaries did not concede until the 78th minute.

Atletico's back line has looked more vulnerable this season, but if Simeone can put together another game plan as he has in past seasons, the Madrid outfit could cause Liverpool more trouble than many are expecting.

If Atleti's aim will be to keep the scoreline down against Liverpool, Dortmund against PSG is almost a guaranteed goal-fest.

In PSG's last five matches they have scored 21 and conceded eight, including a madcap draw against Amiens on Saturday:

Dortmund, meanwhile, have scored 19 and conceded eight in their last five matches.

Neymar could still be sidelined with a rib injury for Tuesday's clash at the Westfalenstadion:

But even if the Brazilian is absent, it will still be a fixture bursting with attacking talent, not least 19-year-old Jadon Sancho, who continues to stagger with his consistent brilliance:

Wednesday's fixtures are less headline-grabbing than Tuesday's but should be equally intriguing.

As last season's runners-up, Spurs, boast significantly more Champions League experience than Leipzig, who have never played in the knockout rounds before.

However, Leipzig will be considered favourites by many to reach the last eight, especially after getting back to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

An away goal could be crucial for the Bundesliga side, and Timo Werner will likely relish the prospect of taking on a Spurs defence that conceded 14 goals in the group stage, more than any other qualified side.

Atalanta, meanwhile, managed to make the knockout rounds by finishing second in Group C despite a goal difference of minus four.

In drawing the erratic Valencia, though, they have a superb opportunity to reach the quarter-finals, especially given they have found some supreme goalscoring form of late, netting 25 times in their last eight Serie A fixtures.