UFC Fight Night 167 Results: Blachowicz Beats Anderson via 1st-Round Knockout

Jan Blachowicz needed just three minutes and eight seconds to prove his first fight against Corey Anderson was a fluke.

In the first round of the main event for UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, the native of Poland reached back and clocked Anderson with a right hand to the chin that put Anderson on his back. Blachowicz immediately pounced, landing another shot to the head before the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.

Before he was even officially declared the winner of the light heavyweight bout, Blachowicz walked over to Jon Jones and taunted the pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter.

"You're next," Blachowicz said calling out Jones. "Tell me when. Tell me the place and time."

Anderson (13-5-0) defeated Blachowicz via unanimous decision in their first match back in September 2015 at UFC 191. This one wasn't nearly as close.

Now Blachowicz (26-8-0) is turning his attention to Jones (26-1-0) as he works toward a shot at one of UFC's most elite fighters.

UFC Fight Night 167 Main Card

Jan Blachowicz def. Corey Anderson via KO (3:08 of Round 1)

Diego Sanchez def. Michel Pereira via DQ (illegal knee, 3:09 of Round 3)

Montana De La Rosa def. Mara Romero Borella via unanimous decision

Brok Weaver def. Kazula Vargas via DQ (illegal knee, 4:02 of Round 1)

Ray Borg def. Rogerio Bontorin via unanimous decision

Lando Vannata def. Yancy Medeiros via unanimous decision

UFC Fight Night 167 Prelims

Raulian Paiva def. Mark De La Rosa via KO (4:42 of Round 2)

Macy Chiasson def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision

Merab Dvalishvili def. Casey Kenney via unanimous decision

Devin Clark def. Dequan Townsend via unanimous decision

Scott Holtzman def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision

John Dodson def. Nathaniel Wood via TKO (0:16 of Round 3)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Tim Means via submission (3:37 of Round 3)

Highlights

Two bouts Saturday ended in disqualifications because of illegal knees to grounded opponents.

Brok Weaver won after Kazula Vargas landed a knee to the head, leaving Weaver unable to continue fighting. In a more bizarre circumstance later on, Diego Sanchez was on the verge of getting knocked out before Michel Pereira hit him with a knee to the head as he was going to the ground. Just when it looked like Pereira was about to win, the Brazilian was disqualified.

It's the first time in UFC history two fights on the same card have ended in disqualifications.

One of the biggest winners on the evening was Daniel Rodriguez, who scored a win in his UFC debut by submission over veteran Tim Means thanks to a guillotine chokehold.

Ray Borg picked up a nice win over Rogerio Bontorin, but the fact that he missed weight for the fourth time overshadowed the victory.