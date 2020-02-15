Ex-Wisconsin WR Marcus Randle-El Turns Himself In on Double Homicide Charge

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 21: Detail view of American football on field during the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Carolina defeats Philadelphia 21-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Former Wisconsin receiver Marcus Randle El surrendered to authorities and was arrested on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, according to WCLO in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Randle El, the younger brother of former NFL receiver Antwaan Randle El, is the suspect in a double homicide on Feb. 10.

Nick Viviani and Tim Elliott of NBC 15 in Madison reported a motorist found Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory in the middle of the road in Janesville. They had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital, where they died.

Lt. Charles Aagaard of the Janesville Police Department said security footage showed Winchester and McAdory leaving a gas station at 2 a.m. Police said they discovered evidence that indicated they were meeting with Randle El.

Randle El was arrested in January 2014 after allegedly kidnapping his daughter at gunpoint and received a six-year prison sentence for home invasion with a weapon. He was released on parole in October 2018.

The 33-year-old also received 18 months probation in April 2006 after reaching a deal with prosecutors stemming from separate altercations with his girlfriend and a former teammate at Wisconsin.

