La Liga Results 2020: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 24 Matches

Barcelona drew level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga after a 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday.

Los Blancos are not in action until Sunday when they welcome Celta Vigo to the capital.

Elsewhere, Villarreal defeated Levante 2-1, maintaining their charge for European qualification.

Mallorca gained a vital 1-0 win over Alaves, and Granada scored in stoppage time to beat Real Valladolid 2-1.

Saturday's Results

Mallorca 1-0 Alaves

Barca 2-1 Getafe

Villarreal 2-1 Levante

Granada 2-1 Valladolid

La Liga Standings

Saturday Recap

Antoine Griezmann scored against a resilient Getafe, with the visitors threatening to take a share of the spoils at the Camp Nou.

VAR had disallowed an effort by Getafe's Allan Nyom before the France international broke the deadlock after linking with Lionel Messi on 33 minutes. Sergi Roberto then doubled the advantage six minutes before half-time.

The visitors from the outskirts of the capital remained competitive throughout and were rewarded by Angel Rodriguez's 66th-minute volley to make it 2-1.

Barca were forced to dig deep as the Azulones hunted a second, but the Catalans held on for three points to pile the pressure on Los Blancos.

Villarreal's fine campaign continued after crossing swords with a motivated Levante side.

Gerard Moreno's ninth-minute opener gave the Yellow Submarine the lead, but Borja Mayoral scored from close range after 56 minutes for the visiting party.

Moreno was involved again just after the hour mark when he assisted Moi Gomez, helping his team-mate to find the bottom corner for a winner.

Granada started the season impressively before slipping down the table, but the Andalusian club are showing better form after a win against Valladolid. The victory was their third in their last six league outings, and the team are settled in mid-table.

It appeared Valladolid were going to grab an away win after Sergi Guardiola's strike on 56 minutes, but the hosts rallied to force a dramatic late comeback.

Antonio Puertas struck the equaliser with only nine minutes to spare, and Carlos Fernandez smashed home the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.