La Liga Results 2020: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 24 Matches

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2020

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 15: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Getafe at the Camp Nou on February 15, 2020 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona drew level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga after a 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday.

Los Blancos are not in action until Sunday when they welcome Celta Vigo to the capital.

Elsewhere, Villarreal defeated Levante 2-1, maintaining their charge for European qualification.

Mallorca gained a vital 1-0 win over Alaves, and Granada scored in stoppage time to beat Real Valladolid 2-1.

             

Saturday's Results

Mallorca 1-0 Alaves

Barca 2-1 Getafe

Villarreal 2-1 Levante

Granada 2-1 Valladolid

               

La Liga Standings

           

Saturday Recap

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 15: Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with David Soria of Getafe CF during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF at Camp Nou on February 15, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalb
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann scored against a resilient Getafe, with the visitors threatening to take a share of the spoils at the Camp Nou.

VAR had disallowed an effort by Getafe's Allan Nyom before the France international broke the deadlock after linking with Lionel Messi on 33 minutes. Sergi Roberto then doubled the advantage six minutes before half-time.

The visitors from the outskirts of the capital remained competitive throughout and were rewarded by Angel Rodriguez's 66th-minute volley to make it 2-1.

Barca were forced to dig deep as the Azulones hunted a second, but the Catalans held on for three points to pile the pressure on Los Blancos.

Villarreal's fine campaign continued after crossing swords with a motivated Levante side.

Gerard Moreno's ninth-minute opener gave the Yellow Submarine the lead, but Borja Mayoral scored from close range after 56 minutes for the visiting party.

Moreno was involved again just after the hour mark when he assisted Moi Gomez, helping his team-mate to find the bottom corner for a winner.

Granada started the season impressively before slipping down the table, but the Andalusian club are showing better form after a win against Valladolid. The victory was their third in their last six league outings, and the team are settled in mid-table.

It appeared Valladolid were going to grab an away win after Sergi Guardiola's strike on 56 minutes, but the hosts rallied to force a dramatic late comeback.

Antonio Puertas struck the equaliser with only nine minutes to spare, and Carlos Fernandez smashed home the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Related

    Griezmann on Messi Relationship After Getafe Win

    'We still have to learn each other's movements, but it will get better with time. We are enjoying working together and I am sure it will get better'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann on Messi Relationship After Getafe Win

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Mane Fires Liverpool 25 Points Clear

    Sadio returns to score his 100th goal in English football in 1-0 win over resilient Norwich

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mane Fires Liverpool 25 Points Clear

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool Qualify for 2020-21 Champions League

    Win vs. Norwich sees Reds secure place already 🤯

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Qualify for 2020-21 Champions League

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp Feels for Man City After UCL Ban

    "It was a shock when I saw it

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Feels for Man City After UCL Ban

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report