Dusty Baker Worried About 'Premeditated Retaliation' Against Astros for Cheating

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is concerned his team could be subject to retaliation from opposing teams after the cheating scandal.

Speaking to reporters, Baker said he hopes MLB proactively steps up to prevent any "premeditated retaliation" against the Astros.

Baker's concern comes after opposing pitchers discussed the possibility of throwing at Astros hitters if the chance presents itself.

"I would lean toward yes," Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Ross Stripling told reporters when asked Friday if he would intentionally try to hit Houston players. "In the right time, and in the right place."

Alex Wood, Stripling's teammate with the Dodgers, told reporters he expects someone to target Astros hitters and the irony of that potential situation for MLB.

"Somebody will take it into their own hands, and they'll get suspended more games than any of those guys got for the biggest cheating scandal in 100 years," he said. "It'll be pretty ironic when that happens, because I'm sure that's how it'll end up playing out."

Per Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, MLB gave Astros players immunity from discipline in exchange for their honest testimony during the investigation.

The Astros received a $5 million fine, forfeited a total of four draft picks over the next two years, and A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were suspended one year by MLB before the team fired them for their roles in the scandal.

While there is no official punishment for pitchers who hit opposing hitters, MLB has traditionally issued five-game suspensions if the act is perceived to be intentional.

The Astros will play their first spring training game on Feb. 22 in a World Series rematch against the Washington Nationals. They open the regular season March 26 hosting the Los Angeles Angels.