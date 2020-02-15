EPL Table Week 26: Saturday Results, Scores and 2020 Premier League Standings

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sadio Mane came off the bench to fire Liverpool to a 1-0 Premier League win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The forward's 12th league goal of the season sees the Reds extend their lead at the top of the table to 25 points over Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Burnley moved into 10th place after an impressive 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

A brilliant strike from Matej Vydra secured all three points and means the Clarets are just five points behind Sheffield United for fifth place.

Saturday's Results

Southampton 1-2 Burnley

Norwich 0-1 Liverpool

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 26, 25, +46, 76

2. Manchester City: 25, 16, +36, 51

3. Leicester City: 26, 15, +28, 50

4. Chelsea: 25, 12, +9, 41

5. Sheffield United: 26, 10, +4, 39

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 25, 10, +8, 37

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 26, 8, +3, 36

8. Everton: 26, 10, -4, 36

9. Manchester United: 25, 9, +7, 35

10. Burnley: 26, 10, -19, 34

11. Arsenal: 25, 6, -2, 31

12. Newcastle United: 25, 8, -12, 31

13. Southampton: 26, 9, -16, 31

14. Crystal Palace: 26, 7, -9, 30

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, 6, -7, 27

16. Bournemouth: 26, 7, -14, 26

17. Aston Villa: 25, 7, -15, 25

18. West Ham United: 25, 6, -13, 24

19. Watford: 26, 5, -16, 24

20. Norwich City: 26, 4, -24, 18

Saturday Recap

Liverpool were made to work hard for their win over bottom side Norwich as the Reds continued their seemingly relentless march to the Premier League title.

A tight first half saw few chances for either team, although Liverpool needed goalkeeper Alisson to produce a fine save to deny Norwich the opener.

A long ball forward saw Lukas Rupp beat the offside trap and have only Alisson to beat. The midfielder tried to slip a pass to Teemu Pukki but saw the goalkeeper dive and stick out an arm to block it (UK video only):

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul was also in good form. He made a fine double save from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita on the hour to keep the game scoreless.

The hosts came close to the opener when Alexander Tettey fired a shot against the post but were undone on 77 minutes when Mane came up with the only goal of the game.

Jordan Henderson picked out Mane's run into the penalty area, and he took a touch and slammed an unstoppable shot past Krul to secure the win:

Meanwhile, Burnley took just 93 seconds to open the scoring against Southampton with a goal direct from a corner by Ashley Westwood.

The midfielder swung the ball in from the left and saw it creep in at the near post after it appeared to deceive Danny Ings:

Ings made amends for his lack of concentration by firing Southampton level in some style after 18 minutes with his 15th Premier League goal of a prolific campaign.

The 27-year-old powered a rasping drive past a diving Nick Pope in the Burnley goal from just outside the edge of the area (UK video only):

Southampton looked the more likely side to go on and win the game and went close when Jack Stephens headed against the woodwork in the second half.

Yet Burnley struck again on the hour to complete a league double over the Saints. Vydra chested down a fine pass by Jeff Hendrick before turning and hammering a shot into the top corner.