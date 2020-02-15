Mason Rudolph, Mike Tomlin Respond to Myles Garrett Saying Steelers QB Used Slur

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement of support for Mason Rudolph in response to Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett's allegation the quarterback called him a racial slur.

Here is Tomlin's official statement released by the Steelers:

"I support Mason Rudolph not only because I know him, but also because I was on that field immediately following the altercation with Myles Garrett, and subsequently after the game. I interacted with a lot of people in the Cleveland Browns organization⁠—players and coaches. If Mason said what Myles claimed, it would have come out during the many interactions I had with those in the Browns' organization. In my conversations, I had a lot of expressions of sorrow for what transpired. I received no indication of anything racial or anything of that nature in those interactions."

On Twitter, Rudolph responded to a video of Garrett's interview with Mina Kimes of ESPN calling the allegation a "bold-faced lie":

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter, Garrett originally alleged Rudolph used a racial slur during the appeal hearing for his suspension.

In the interview Kimes, which aired Saturday, he repeated the allegation: "He called me the N-word. He called me a 'stupid N-word.'"

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced at the time of Garrett's appeal hearing that the league "found no evidence" to support the allegation.

Timothy M. Younger, Rudolph's agent, issued a statement in response to seeing Garrett's interview air in full on Outside the Lines:

Garrett received an indefinite suspension for hitting Rudolph in the head with his own helmet in the final seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 win on Nov. 14.

The Browns announced Wednesday that Garrett has been reinstated to their active roster after he missed the final six games of the season.

A total of 33 players from both teams received a fine and/or suspension for their role in the brawl. Rudolph's discipline was a $50,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.