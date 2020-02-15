Mason Rudolph, Mike Tomlin Respond to Myles Garrett Saying Steelers QB Used Slur

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement of support for Mason Rudolph in response to Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett's allegation the quarterback called him a racial slur. 

Here is Tomlin's official statement released by the Steelers: 

"I support Mason Rudolph not only because I know him, but also because I was on that field immediately following the altercation with Myles Garrett, and subsequently after the game. I interacted with a lot of people in the Cleveland Browns organization⁠—players and coaches. If Mason said what Myles claimed, it would have come out during the many interactions I had with those in the Browns' organization. In my conversations, I had a lot of expressions of sorrow for what transpired. I received no indication of anything racial or anything of that nature in those interactions."

On Twitter, Rudolph responded to a video of Garrett's interview with Mina Kimes of ESPN calling the allegation a "bold-faced lie":                 

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter, Garrett originally alleged Rudolph used a racial slur during the appeal hearing for his suspension. 

In the interview Kimes, which aired Saturday, he repeated the allegation: "He called me the N-word. He called me a 'stupid N-word.'"

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced at the time of Garrett's appeal hearing that the league "found no evidence" to support the allegation. 

Timothy M. Younger, Rudolph's agent, issued a statement in response to seeing Garrett's interview air in full on Outside the Lines:   

Garrett received an indefinite suspension for hitting Rudolph in the head with his own helmet in the final seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 win on Nov. 14.

The Browns announced Wednesday that Garrett has been reinstated to their active roster after he missed the final six games of the season. 

A total of 33 players from both teams received a fine and/or suspension for their role in the brawl. Rudolph's discipline was a $50,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct. 

Related

    Bargain-Bin Free-Agent Gems 💎

    Impact players that could be available for a team-friendly price

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Bargain-Bin Free-Agent Gems 💎

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Rudolph, Tomlin Respond to Garrett Saying Steelers QB Used Slur

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rudolph, Tomlin Respond to Garrett Saying Steelers QB Used Slur

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Antonio Brown to Meet with Teams at Combine

    'I'm gonna be out there ready to get things back on the right page'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Antonio Brown to Meet with Teams at Combine

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Dream Draft Target 😍

    Tap to see who the Steelers would love to draft

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Every Team's Dream Draft Target 😍

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report