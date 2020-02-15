Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 09: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Karim Benzema of Real Madrid looks on during the Liga match between CA Osasuna and Real Madrid CF at El Sadar Stadium on February 09, 2020 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Alejandro/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will attempt to consolidate their place at the top of La Liga on Sunday when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Los Blancos will be 15 games unbeaten in the Spanish top-flight if they avoid defeat in the capital.

Celta sit just above the relegation zone after winning only four matches this season.

            

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m ET

TV: beIN Sports (USA)

StreamPremier PlayerLaLigaTVbeIN Connect

Odds: Madrid: 27-100, Celta: 47-5, draw: 5-1 (via Caesars Palace)

            

Preview

Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard gestures in pain during the UEFA Champions League group A football match Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 26, 2019. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (
GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Eden Hazard's protracted start to life at the Bernabeu might be about to receive a second wind, with the Belgian closing in on full fitness.

The former Chelsea superstar has been sidelined with an ankle injury for two months, but Zinedine Zidane could name the player in Sunday's squad.

Jonathan Meaney of AS reported Hazard trained as normal on Friday in preparation for Celta's visit, and Zidane must now decide how quickly to reintegrate the attacker into the starting lineup.

The 29-year-old has just one goal and one assist from eight La Liga appearances, but he will be rejoining a side high on confidence.

Madrid are famous for their attacking intent. However, Zidane's lineup has been built through defensive strength this season.

Real have conceded a mere 14 goals in La Liga compared to Barcelona's 28. The Blaugrana are conceding more than a goal a game, but their Clasico rivals are as solid as a rock.

VIGO, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 09: Iago Aspas of Celta de Vigo in action during the Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Sevilla FC at Abanca-Balaidos on February 09, 2020 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, Celta have a surprisingly good record in the league at the Bernabeu. The Sky Blues have won six and drawn seven times at Real's home over the years.

Oscar Garcia Junyent took over in November after Fran Escriba's sacking, and relegation is a genuine threat for a side who have progressively fallen down La Liga after finishing sixth in 2015-16.

Although they have failed to match the underdog endeavour of previous Celta teams, a surprise 2-1 defeat of Sevilla last time out was a welcome three points.

Iago Aspas remains Celta's ray of light. After falling a goal behind against Sevilla, the striker equalised with just 12 minutes to go before Pione Sisto bagged a winner in the first minute of injury time.

The 32-year-old will pose the greatest threat for the visitors—alongside loan signing Fedor Smolov—and Zidane will keep one eye on the Spain international as he hunts his ninth goal of the season.

If Hazard even makes it on to the bench, the forward will steal the limelight, but a Celta win would represent the shock of the season.

Junyent will be aware his side might struggle to score against Sergio Ramos and his defensive team-mates. However, it won't be the results against the top-four that determine if Celta stay in the top division.

