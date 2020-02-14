Report: Man City Facing Premier League Points Penalty After 2-Year UCL Ban

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: A Manchester City flag waves during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Manchester City and Dinamo Zagreb at Etihad Stadium on October 01, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons, and reportedly could now face a points deduction in the Premier League.

Miguel Delaney of the Independent reported the English champions could be punished for "serious breaches" of UEFA's Financial Fair Play which "also represents a breach of the domestic competition’s regulations."

UEFA found City had overstated its sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted to the European governing body between 2012 and 2016.

The Premier League reportedly could now act and have already discussed potential punishments for the Sky Blues.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Who Would You Poach from Man City?

    👀 Some will surely want out with no UCL ❓ Pick your option from each pair 📊 Then click 'view results'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Who Would You Poach from Man City?

    All Our Ideas
    via All Our Ideas

    How Leaked Emails and Invoices Led to Man City's Ban

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Leaked Emails and Invoices Led to Man City's Ban

    David Conn
    via the Guardian

    Man City Respond to UCL Ban

    'Manchester City are disappointed but not surprised'

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Man City Respond to UCL Ban

    MCFC Editorial
    via Mancity

    Man City Banned from Champions League 🚨

    Premier League champions banned two seasons and fined £25M/$33M

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Man City Banned from Champions League 🚨

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report