Report: Man City Facing Premier League Points Penalty After 2-Year UCL Ban

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons, and reportedly could now face a points deduction in the Premier League.

Miguel Delaney of the Independent reported the English champions could be punished for "serious breaches" of UEFA's Financial Fair Play which "also represents a breach of the domestic competition’s regulations."

UEFA found City had overstated its sponsorship revenue in accounts submitted to the European governing body between 2012 and 2016.

The Premier League reportedly could now act and have already discussed potential punishments for the Sky Blues.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.