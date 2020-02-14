NBA All-Star Game 2020: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis Jerseys, Top Player Shoes

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant was a sports legend. And after the former Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter, Gianna, tragically died in a helicopter crash last month, they're both going to be honored at this year's NBA All-Star Game.

On Sunday night, the All-Star Game will feature a pair of teams captained by Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Players on Team Giannis will be wearing Kobe Bryant's No. 24, while Team LeBron players will wear No. 2, which was Gianna's number on her youth basketball team.

The All-Star jerseys will also feature a patch honoring all nine people who died in the helicopter crash as well as a black band for former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died on Jan. 1.

Earlier this week, Darren Rovell of The Action Network tweeted pictures of this year's All-Star jerseys:

Here's a look at the rosters for this year's All-Star Game, followed by more on what to expect the players to wear Sunday night.

Rosters

Team LeBron

Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (injured, will not play)

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Team Giannis

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Not only will this year's All-Stars be wearing jerseys featuring several tributes, but there are sure to be some special shoes on their feet for the occasion.

One player to watch will be captain LeBron James, who is known for wearing some impressive shoes during All-Star Games. Plus, Nike released two new pairs of LeBrons this week in honor of All-Star Weekend, so there's a chance that James could wear one of these styles in the game.

First, Nike dropped the LeBron VII "All Star," which would certainly be an appropriate shoe for the occasion:

James has also been coming out with Space Jam-themed shoes, as he's set to star in the sequel that is scheduled to be released in July 2021. So, Nike also released the LeBron 17 "Monstars" this week as hype continues to grow for the release of that film:

James isn't the only player who has new styles of shoes releasing for All-Star Weekend. And according to SoleCollector.com, there are some All-Stars who are partnered with Adidas who will be debuting shoes this weekend, including Rockets guard James Harden, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and more.

It also wouldn't be surprising to see some players wear a pair of Nike Kobes in the All-Star Game as a way to continue to honor Bryant.

But one thing is for sure: There will be some stylish, creative shoes donned for the All-Star Game, and it will be worth tuning in to see exactly what the top NBA stars are wearing.