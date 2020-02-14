NBA All-Star Game 2020: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis Jerseys, Top Player Shoes

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis Jerseys, Top Player ShoesFebruary 14, 2020
Kobe Bryant was a sports legend. And after the former Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter, Gianna, tragically died in a helicopter crash last month, they're both going to be honored at this year's NBA All-Star Game.
On Sunday night, the All-Star Game will feature a pair of teams captained by Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Players on Team Giannis will be wearing Kobe Bryant's No. 24, while Team LeBron players will wear No. 2, which was Gianna's number on her youth basketball team.
The All-Star jerseys will also feature a patch honoring all nine people who died in the helicopter crash as well as a black band for former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died on Jan. 1.
Earlier this week, Darren Rovell of The Action Network tweeted pictures of this year's All-Star jerseys:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
JUST IN: Final design of Team LeBron & Team Giannis jerseys for @NBA All-Star Game. LeBron’s team all wearing #2 for Gianna Bryant, Giannis’ team wearing #24 for Kobe. Memorial patches for 9 who passed in helicopter crash, band in memory of former commissioner David Stern. https://t.co/5TncENo5CU
Here's a look at the rosters for this year's All-Star Game, followed by more on what to expect the players to wear Sunday night.
Rosters
Team LeBron
Starters
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Reserves
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (injured, will not play)
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
Team Giannis
Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Reserves
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Not only will this year's All-Stars be wearing jerseys featuring several tributes, but there are sure to be some special shoes on their feet for the occasion.
One player to watch will be captain LeBron James, who is known for wearing some impressive shoes during All-Star Games. Plus, Nike released two new pairs of LeBrons this week in honor of All-Star Weekend, so there's a chance that James could wear one of these styles in the game.
First, Nike dropped the LeBron VII "All Star," which would certainly be an appropriate shoe for the occasion:
James has also been coming out with Space Jam-themed shoes, as he's set to star in the sequel that is scheduled to be released in July 2021. So, Nike also released the LeBron 17 "Monstars" this week as hype continues to grow for the release of that film:
James isn't the only player who has new styles of shoes releasing for All-Star Weekend. And according to SoleCollector.com, there are some All-Stars who are partnered with Adidas who will be debuting shoes this weekend, including Rockets guard James Harden, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and more.
It also wouldn't be surprising to see some players wear a pair of Nike Kobes in the All-Star Game as a way to continue to honor Bryant.
But one thing is for sure: There will be some stylish, creative shoes donned for the All-Star Game, and it will be worth tuning in to see exactly what the top NBA stars are wearing.
24 All-Stars, 24 Kobe Stories 💛