NBA All-Star Game 2020 Rosters: LeBron vs. Giannis Starters, Reserves and More

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Devin Booker is finally an All-Star, but it may not have happened as early as it should have.

The Phoenix Suns guard was added to the NBA All-Star Game roster on Thursday, when he was named as an injury replacement for Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Booker, 23, will be playing for the team captained by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who will lead his teammates against a squad led by Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Wednesday, Lillard suffered a right groin strain that will keep him out of the All-Star Game, which led to Booker receiving his first career All-Star selection.

With the All-Star Game set to take place Sunday night at United Center in Chicago, here's a look at the rosters for both teams, the latest injury news and more.

2020 NBA All-Star Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV and Live Stream: TNT and TNTDrama.com

Rosters

Team LeBron

Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (injured, will not play)

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Team Giannis

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Latest Injury News

Not only will Lillard miss the All-Star Game, but his groin injury will also keep him out of Saturday night's 3-Point Contest, which he was originally scheduled to participate in. Booker is also replacing him in that event.

In eight NBA seasons, this was the fifth time Lillard earned an All-Star nod. He has been an All-Star three consecutive years and is currently having one of his best seasons yet. Through 54 games, he is averaging a career-high 29.5 points per game.

However, the 29-year-old is expected to miss one-two weeks with his groin strain, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, as he'll focus on getting back for Portland's playoff push.

"Obviously that’s something that you look forward to, those festivities and having fun, but my health is first and I knew right away that wasn’t going to happen," he told reporters.

As of now, Lillard should be the only All-Star to miss Sunday's game, especially after Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic returned to action earlier this week.

The 20-year-old missed seven games with a right ankle sprain. In his first game back Wednesday night, he tallied 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists while leading Dallas to a victory over Sacramento.

Not only is Doncic an All-Star for the first time this season, but he'll also be participating in NBA Rising Stars on Friday night for the second straight year. And based on Wednesday's return, it appears he'll be good to go for both of those games.

However, NBA Rising Stars will be without one of its top second-year players. Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss Friday's game due to the left ankle soreness that has caused him to miss Phoenix's last two contests, according to Logan Newman of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

With the All-Star break now here, it appears the rosters for Sunday's game are set, barring any last-minute surprise injuries. And with so many talented players taking part in this year's event, it should be a great matchup featuring many of the NBA's top stars.