Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton has declared for the 2020 NBA draft and will forgo his final two years of college eligibility, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski.

He can withdraw from the draft by June 15 if he wants to return to school.

Haliburton is coming off an injury-shortened 2019-20 season, as a broken wrist ended his year. He first suffered the injury in a December practice, but the setback officially put him out of commission during a Feb. 8 game against Kansas State.

"You just hate for something like this to happen for a kid that just loves to play," ISU coach Steve Prohm told the Ames Tribune.

Though he only played 22 games as a sophomore, he still showcased his all-around talent while averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest. He excelled on defense with 2.5 steals per game while also hitting 41.9 percent of his three-point shots.

The 2018 3-star recruit consistently filled the stat sheet as a freshman—including a game with 17 assists and one turnover—but had a low usage rate around more veteran players. That wasn't an issue during his sophomore season, when he became a go-to option who remained efficient on offense.

Even with his injury, Haliburton is an elite prospect thanks to his production on both ends and his upside as a 6'5" point guard with a 7-foot wingspan.

Add his shooting, basketball IQ and the ability to defend multiple positions, and he should hear his name called early in June.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted Haliburton would be the No. 4 overall pick before the injury, and he should still be a top option.