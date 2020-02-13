Jayson Tatum's 39 Lead Celtics to Clutch 2OT Win over Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum dropped 39 points on 14-of-23 shooting as the Boston Celtics won their 11th game in 13 tries after defeating the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in double overtime on Thursday at TD Garden.

Marcus Smart added 31 points for the 38-16 C's, who hold the third spot in the East and sit just 1.5 games behind the second-place Toronto Raptors. Gordon Hayward added a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Lou Williams paced the Clips with 35 points off the bench, and fellow reserve Montrezl Harrell added 24. Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and 11 boards.

Boston led for nearly the entire second half before a late Clips comeback forced overtime.

The Celtics had chances to win at the end of regulation and OT, but shots from Kemba Walker and Tatum, respectively, did not fall. Boston controlled the second overtime, though, behind an 11-2 run.

The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown, who sat with a left calf injury.

The Clippers were shorthanded to start the game with point guard Patrick Beverly (groin injury) out, but they played the entire second half and overtime without Paul George, who suffered a left hamstring strain and did not return.

The 37-18 Clips will head into the All-Star break third in the Western Conference, five games behind the first-place Los Angeles Lakers at 41-12.

Notable Performances

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 28 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST

Clippers F/C Montrezl Harrell: 24 PTS, 13 REB, 3 BLK

Clippers G Lou Williams: 35 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB

Celtics F Jayson Tatum: 39 PTS, 9 REB, 1 STL

Celtics F Gordon Hayward: 21 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST

Celtics G Marcus Smart: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 4 STL

What's Next?

Both teams will be represented in this year's All-Star Game, which will take place in Chicago on Sunday.

Walker will be starting at guard for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's team, and Leonard will start in the frontcourt for Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James' squad.

Tatum will come off the bench for Team LeBron.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.