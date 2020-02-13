Lakers News: Jason Kidd Hopes LeBron James Passes Him on All-Time Assist List

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2020

EL SEGUNDO, CA - DECEMBER 21: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to Jason Kidd during all access practice on December 21, 2019 at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James is eighth all-time in assists (9,213), but Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd—second all-time in assists with 12,091—believes the superstar forward can one day surpass him. 

"I'm all for it. That means guys are making shots," he told Mark Medina of USA Today. "That's why I hope I'm in play."

                          

