Lakers News: Jason Kidd Hopes LeBron James Passes Him on All-Time Assist List

LeBron James is eighth all-time in assists (9,213), but Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd—second all-time in assists with 12,091—believes the superstar forward can one day surpass him.

"I'm all for it. That means guys are making shots," he told Mark Medina of USA Today. "That's why I hope I'm in play."

