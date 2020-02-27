Roman Reigns Beats King Corbin in Steel Cage Match at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin in a steel cage match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Corbin pushed Reigns to the limit, but The Big Dog wrapped his fist in a chain he brought with him to the ring and beat Corbin with a Superman Punch.

The pair have been embroiled in a bitter feud for the past few months, and after Reigns and The Usos embarrassed him on the Jan. 31 edition of SmackDown by covering him in dog food, he demanded one final match against the former universal champion.

The Big Dog agreed, but in an effort to keep Corbin from running and prevent the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode from interfering, he stipulated that it must be a steel cage match.

Leading up to Thursday's match, the rivalry was fairly even. Both men had beaten each other in matches and had both used dog food to make a mockery of the other as well.

Reigns had the biggest victory under his belt, though, as he beat Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the Royal Rumble. Many thought that would mark the end of their program, but it has continued over the past several weeks.

Although many fans have seemingly tired of the feud, it has been effective in terms of elevating The Lone Wolf's profile and helping him develop into one of WWE's top heels.

It has undoubtedly run its course by this point, though, and it seems likely the clash at Super ShowDown was the last singles match between them for some time, as they prepare to move into different angles ahead of WrestleMania 36.

With Elimination Chamber on the horizon, Reigns and Corbin may both be part of the Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship. If one of them wins that bout on March 8, it would mark the official end of their feud.

Reigns appears to be a strong bet to challenge for the universal belt at WrestleMania on April 5 after staying out of the world title scene for most of the past year, and by beating Corbin again at Super ShowDown, it's a sign he is being built up for bigger things in the near future.

