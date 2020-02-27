Goldberg Stuns The Fiend, Wins Universal Title at WWE Super ShowDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Goldberg defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

Goldberg immediately went on the offensive with a Spear and continued the onslaught.

Wyatt attempted to turn the tide by locking in the Mandible Claw, to little effect. Goldberg delivered the Jackhammer for the victory.

This was a match few expected to ever come to fruition, but it became a reality on the Feb. 7 edition of SmackDown when Goldberg made his WWE return and challenged The Fiend to a universal title match at Super ShowDown.

The Firefly Fun House version of Wyatt responded quickly to the challenge and made it clear The Fiend would be up to the task.

Goldberg is a part-time Superstar in every sense of the term, and it looks as though WWE is now primarily focused on utilizing him as part of the Saudi Arabia shows, which has been the case of several legends over the past couple of years.

The 53-year-old faced The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June 2019, but the match was widely panned and it was unclear at the time if the former WCW star would ever get back in the ring.

WWE put that speculation to rest two months later, though, when Goldberg faced Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. He won the match in short order and was able to get the bad taste of the match against The Undertaker out of his mouth.

Since Goldberg was able to rebuild his stock, he made a lot of sense as an opponent for Wyatt. Since The Fiend burst onto the scene in April 2019, he has gone after several legends, including Mick Foley, Kane, Jerry "The King" Lawler and Kurt Angle.

The Fiend aimed to put Goldberg on the shelf as well, while also building some momentum along the road to WrestleMania 36.

The pair are two larger-than-life characters with amazing entrances, which gave their bout a big-match feel and turned it into a spectacle that isn't often seen outside of major shows such as WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

The Fiend was a heavy favorite to retain the title, but with Goldberg surprisingly winning it, he may now be in line to defend against Wyatt or someone else at WrestleMania on April 5.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).