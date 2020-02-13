LeBron James, Michael Jordan Rare Card Sells for Record $900K in Private Sale

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 13, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pumps his fist the Lakers scored against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The Lakers won 129-113. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Goldin Auctions' Ken Goldin sold a rare basketball card featuring an NBA logo patch from Michael Jordan's and LeBron James' game-worn jerseys in a private sale for $900,000, according to TMZ Sports.

The 2003-04 Upper Deck "Exquisite Collection" card is the only one like it in existence, and it is now the most expensive basketball card in history. Before this sale, the record belonged to a 1969-70 Topps Lew Alcindor sold for approximately $500,000 in 2016. 

Additionally, TMZ added, the card is the highest-selling piece of James and Jordan merchandise.

Per Action Network's Darren Rovell, the buyer prefers remaining anonymous.

The debate over whether James or Jordan is the best player of all time has been nearly nonstop since James was drafted first overall in the 2003 NBA draft. Jordan addressed those comparisons at a press conference in Paris last month:

The anonymous buyer of this card doesn't have to choose a favorite.  

