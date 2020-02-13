Tristan Thompson: LeBron James Has 'Worst F--king Diet Ever,' 'Eats Like S--t'

John Hefti/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has perhaps the most impressive physique in the NBA, but former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Tristan Thompson insists that isn't a result of good eating habits.

In an interview with Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Thompson provided the lowdown on LeBron's diet, which clashes with his status as a world-class basketball player:

"He has the worst f--king diet ever. Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f--king dunks on somebody. It doesn't make sense.

"He eats desserts with every meal. He'll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn't make sense. He's really a specimen. He eats like s--t. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn't work out. I started gaining weight and said, 'F--k this.' I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It's crazy how his body just burns it."

Even at the age of 35, James is showing no signs of slowing down, and he has been productive as ever this season as one of the Lakers' two go-to players alongside Anthony Davis.

With averages of 25.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and an NBA-leading 10.8 assists per game for a Lakers team that is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, LeBron is very much in the MVP conversation during his 17th season.

James has accrued 16 All-Star nods, four NBA MVP awards, three NBA championships and three NBA Finals MVP awards during his storied career, and it looks like he is far from done.

LeBron is a once-in-a-generation athlete blessed with unique skills, although there is no question that he has worked hard at his craft despite his apparently questionable food choices.