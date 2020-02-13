Bashaud Breeland Says He'll Visit White House, Wants to Sign New Chiefs Contract

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland said Wednesday that he will be present when the Super Bowl champions visit President Donald Trump at the White House.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Breeland made it clear that he wants to be part of the experience:

"Why would I not [go], man?" Breeland said. "It's an experience that everybody, every kid would want to go to. ... I want to go see what the White House is like."

White House visits for championship-winning teams have been a hot-button issue since Trump became president. Many players have opted against attending, and even entire teams have bowed out, including the NBA's Golden State Warriors and NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called a White House visit "quite an honor" when asked about it after KC beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV, and Breeland seems to agree.

The 28-year-old Breeland also expressed his desire to return to Kansas City next season during the interview with TMZ Sports.

When asked if he would like to re-sign with the Chiefs, Breeland said: "Yeah, that's where I would want to end up, but things don't work that way all the time. But I'm looking forward to going back to Kansas City until I know otherwise."

Breeland spent the first four seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins and was a member of the Green Bay Packers in 2018 before signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs ahead of the 2019 campaign.

He appeared in all 16 regular-season games (15 starts) and registered 48 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions. He also picked off Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

Breeland figures to be a hot commodity on the free-agent market after his strong Super Bowl performance, but he is undoubtedly a great fit in Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system.