Ajax Confirm Deal with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech Transfer This Summer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Hakim Ziyech at the end of the season.

Ajax announced the news via the club's official Twitter account on Thursday:

The Dutch club confirmed the Blues will pay a fee of €40 million (£33.3m) for him, potentially rising to €44m (£36.7m).

Chelsea also confirmed the move, which is still subject to Ziyech agreeing personal terms.

Ajax paid further tribute to their departing star with a look at some of his highlights on Twitter:

The Dutch outfit's manager, Erik ten Hag, is delighted the 26-year-old had remained in Amsterdam for as long as he did:

He signed with Ajax from Twente in 2016. The Morocco international has since made 160 appearances, contributing 48 goals and 82 assists in that time.

He played a key role in the team winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup last season, as well as their sensational run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

This season, he has eight goals and 21 assists to his name in 30 games. People are excited by the signing:

Ziyech's Ajax team-mate Donny van de Beek congratulated him on the move and told Voetbal Primeur (h/t Goal's James Westwood):

"I wish him everything and I hope he will do very well there. It is a step he deserves in my opinion. He is a fantastic football player, so I am confident that he will do well.

"I think it's a very nice club with a lot of young players that can grow. I think Hakim will certainly be in [the right] place."

Ziyech typically plays as a No. 10 or on the right wing rather than the left, but he can replace the spark Chelsea have lost in the final third since Eden Hazard's departure to Real Madrid last season.

His arrival will also be important for Chelsea's depth, as both Willian and Pedro are in the final months of their contracts at Stamford Bridge.

With Ziyech joining the Blues' attacking options of Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea have the makings of a very exciting team under manager Frank Lampard.