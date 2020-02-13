RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams Ruled out of UCL Last-16 First Leg vs. Tottenham

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

RB Leipzig have been dealt a blow ahead of the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur after it was confirmed Tyler Adams will not be available because of injury.

After an injury-hit first half of the season, Adams, 20, had started each of Leipzig's last five Bundesliga games, including Sunday's 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich.

The American midfielder looked set to make his Champions League debut in Wednesday's visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But manager Julian Nagelsmann has now confirmed that Adams has suffered a calf injury that will keep him out of Saturday's match against Werder Bremen and the trip to Spurs:

When the last-16 draw was made back in December, the ties that immediately caught the eye were Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain's meeting with Borussia Dortmund:

Spurs vs. Leipzig is a hugely intriguing prospect, though.

Tottenham were runners-up in the Champions League last season, but they have endured a tough 2019-20 campaign so far which has led to Jose Mourinho replacing Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are making their debut in the Champions League knockout stages but will be considered by many as favourites to oust Spurs. However, a recent run of three games without a win in the Bundesliga has seen them drop one point behind leaders and defending champions Bayern:

Previous to that they were on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions. And in the 2019-20 Champions League group stage, they comfortably topped a pool with Lyon, Benfica and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Mourinho is an experienced operator in the Champions League—he has won it twice in the past—and he will understand the importance of Spurs getting a lead from the first leg at home.

The return leg takes place on March 10 at Red Bull Arena, where Leipzig are unbeaten in nine matches.