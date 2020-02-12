Patriots Rumors: Nick Caserio Agrees to New Contract After Texans GM Buzz

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The New England Patriots and director of player personnel Nick Caserio have agreed to a contract extension, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Caserio, 44, has been with the Patriots organization since 2001. Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal explained his role as follows:

"He worked as a coach (offensive assistant in 2002 and receivers coach in 2007) and a scout (in 2003) before becoming the director of pro personnel in 2004. Caserio was promoted to his current title back in 2008.

"Caserio's role in New England is unique. He serves in a general manager-like capacity, working with his team to draft, sign and trade players. Bill Belichick plays a role in all of this, but Caserio's job shouldn't be understated. On top of his front office duties, Caserio helps the Patriots at practice. You usually can see this former John Carroll University quarterback warming up receivers and helping during drills."

Per Henry McKenna of Patriots Wire, Caserio's old deal was set to expire this year.

The 20-year Pats employee has been connected to the Houston Texans' general manager job numerous times in the past. Caserio has a link with Houston through head coach Bill O'Brien, who was on the Pats' coaching staff from 2007-11.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Houston asked permission to interview Caserio for the gig but was denied. The Pats later filed tampering charges against the Texans in June 2019 with regards to Caserio.

Per Schefter:

"Houston fired general manager Brian Gaine the night after New England's Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 6 at Robert Kraft's house. The Texans finished in first place in the AFC South with an 11-5 record last season.

"Former Patriots team chaplain and current Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby attended that party, as did Caserio, New England's director of player personnel since 2008. Easterby and Caserio are represented by the same agent, Bob LaMonte."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in December that the Texans have instead decided to go forward with O'Brien as their de facto general manager and executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby as his right-hand man.

The Patriots finished last season with a 12-4 record, good enough to win the AFC East for the 11th straight year.