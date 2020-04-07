Villanova's Saddiq Bey Announces He Will Test 2020 NBA Draft Waters

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 7, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Villanova Wildcats in action against the Seton Hall Pirates during a college basketball game at Wells Fargo Center on February 8, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Seton Hall defeated Villanova 70-64. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Villanova sophomore forward Saddiq Bey is planning to test the 2020 NBA draft waters, though he appears to be leaving the door open to returning to school.

"I will definitely be trying to test the waters," Bey said Tuesday, per Fox College Hoops' John Fanta. "We just have to wait and see how it unfolds. It's uncharted territory." 

Bey averaged 16.1 points on 47.7 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats, who finished the season with a 24-7 record.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman's post-NBA trade deadline mock draft on March 19 listed Bey at 17th overall to the Brooklyn Nets.

Wasserman provided the following write-up on Bey in his latest mock: "The Celtics could target Bey for his potential to immediately add three-point shooting (45.1 percent). Though not the flashiest athlete, his ball-handling, passing and jump shot consistently pop for a 6'8", 215-pound forward."

Bey could be on track for a bright NBA future after a solid showing at Villanova. As Wasserman noted, his three-point shooting percentage at his height should be enticing for teams that want to stretch the floor in a pace-and-space league that stretches farther away from the paint year over year.

