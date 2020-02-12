Mets Trade Rumors: Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor Pursued by NY over Winter

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The New York Mets were active this offseason in the markets for Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor and newly acquired Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts.

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Mets "worked harder and were more serious" about Lindor but "made numerous calls and exchanged several various concepts" with the Boston Red Sox in an effort to trade for Betts as well.

Boston announced its trade of Betts and starting pitcher David Price to Los Angeles on Monday night:

Meanwhile, Lindor remains in Cleveland.

Sherman added that the Mets viewed Lindor "more as a want than a need" because Amed Rosario has proved to be a capable shortstop. However, the two seasons of team control left on Lindor's contract made him a more "appealing" target than Betts because the latter is set to hit free agency after the 2020 season.

Betts agreed to a record-breaking one-year, $27 million contract with the Red Sox in January to avoid arbitration.

"That is why giving up Jeff McNeil was a non-starter for the Mets," Sherman wrote. "They did not want to surrender what they expect to be five years of control of what the Mets view as an All-Star-level performer for one year of Betts—as great as they see Betts. And McNeil was integral for the Red Sox."

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Friday that New York "aggressively tried" to trade for Lindor at December's winter meetings, "engaging in significant dialogue with the Indians." The price, per Rosenthal, was too high for the four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner.

Lindor, 26, is owed $17.5 million in 2020 with 2021 as an arbitration year before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, per Spotrac. The 24-year-old Rosario will account for just $583,500 in 2020 luxury-tax salary and is under team control through 2023.

While they whiffed on Betts and Lindor, the Mets did make some moves this offseason. The starting rotation added depth with Michael Wacha signing a one-year deal and Rick Porcello reportedly turning down larger and longer offers for a one-year contract with New York. The Mets also landed Jake Marisnick in a trade with the Houston Astros.

The biggest move of all came when Luis Rojas took over as the club's new manager following Carlos Beltran's extremely short-lived tenure.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Rojas said the Mets "expect to be a contender." Betts or Lindor certainly could have helped New York make the postseason for the first time since 2016.