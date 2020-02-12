Andrew Heaney Calls Out Astros for Stealing Signs: 'I Hope They Feel Like S--t'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As pitchers and catchers report to spring training over the next few days, players across MLB are continuing to express their feelings over the sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball this offseason.

Andrew Heaney of the Los Angeles Angels—one of the Houston Astros' American League West rivals—teed off on Houston's players for engaging in the scheme while speaking with reporters on Wednesday:

"I'm not going to make excuses for those guys. I know how it is. You get caught up in something. I'm sure they look back now and say 'oh f--k we really took that overboard.' But I think somebody in that locker room had to have enough insight to say this is not OK. I haven't read all the latest s--t to know what everybody's writing about. I don’t know how much is true. But somebody in that locker room had to say, 'This is f--ked up. We shouldn't be doing this.' For nobody to stand up and nobody to say 'we're cheating other players,' that sucks. That’s a s--tty feeling for everybody. I hope they feel like s--t."

Heaney, like every other pitcher who faced the Astros over the last few years, is probably questioning how much the cheating scandal affected his performance.

In three starts at Houston from 2017-19, Heaney went 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 innings, giving up 15 hits, eight earned runs, six walks and two home runs to go with 16 strikeouts. Houston batted .273 against him.

Now it's hard to take those numbers at face value. And Heaney is one of the fortunate pitchers. Mike Bolsinger, a former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, had a 12.71 ERA in 5.2 innings against the Astros in 2017 and was then sent to the minors. Bolsinger is now suing Houston for "unfair business practices."

Astros players are expected to address the cheating scandal during spring training, although Heaney isn't holding his breath.

"They sure as s--t need to do more than what they already did," he continued. "That was terrible. I understand they are going to get their s--t in order and they are going to have their thing to say, and they are going to hide behind the commissioner's report and whatever, but I don't think that's good enough."

One of the main storylines in 2020 will be how aggrieved players—especially pitchers—handle seeing the Astros step into the batter's box.

Heaney's comments will surely get brought up again on Opening Day, when the Angels begin their season in Houston and look to make the playoffs for the first time in five years. Should the left-hander get through spring training without any health issues, he is expected to pitch during that series.