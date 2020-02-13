NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2020 Rosters for Team Wilbon vs. Team Stephen A.

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

We're fast approaching one of the NBA's biggest events: All-Star Weekend.

While the All-Star Game itself is the centerpiece of the weekend, it isn't the only event fans look forward to watching. The weekend also features the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest, the Rising Stars game and the All-Star Celebrity Game.

While the celebrity contest doesn't feature the best in fundamental basketball, it can be wildly entertaining. Not every celebrity can hoop, but some, like four-time MVP Kevin Hart and 2019 MVP Famous Los, can hold their own.

Los finished the 2019 celebrity game with 22 points, two rebounds and three assists.

With some notable WNBA players and former NBA stars in the mix, the quality of play tends to be better than one might expect from, say, an NFL celebrity game.

Los returns to the celebrity court, along with WNBA star A'Ja Wilson, marketing director Ronnie 2K, former NBA player Quentin Richardson, recording artist Bad Bunny, Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry (fifth appearance), rapper Quevo (third) and rapper Common (eighth).

This year's home team will be coached by ESPN's Michael Wilbon, with actor Jesse Williams as his assistant coach. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith will coach the away team, along with assistant and television presenter Guy Fieri. Each team will have one former NBA player and one current WNBA star.

2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

When: Friday, February 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, WatchESPN

Team Wilbon

Captain: Common (recording artist)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (recording artist)

Jon Batiste (musician, bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

Alex Moffat (actor, comedian, Saturday Night Live)

Chef Jose Andres (chef, humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA)

Quentin Richardson (former NBA)

Team Stephen A.

Captain: Chance the Rapper (recording artist)

Ronnie 2K (marketing director at 2K sports)

Anthony "Spice" Adams (comedian, actor, former NFL player)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, Chicago P.D.)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

Marc Lasry (Bucks co-owner)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Quavo (recording artist)

A'Ja Wilson (WNBA)

Darius Miles (former NBA)

Prediction

At first glance, Team Wilbon appears to have an edge. They have the reigning MVP—who happened to play Division II ball—along with Common, a longtime veteran of the celebrity game.

However, Team Stephen A. will be a formidable opponent. It features 2018 MVP Quevo, who had another strong outing in last year's game. He had a game-high 27 points but still lost the award to Los. It also has former NFL standout Anthony "Spice" Adams.

The TV host and comedian spent nine seasons as a defensive tackle in the NFL, and while he may no longer be in peak physical condition, he's still a former pro athlete and a mountain of a defender.

If anyone tries to charge Adams, it could be the highlight of All-Star Weekend.

Team Stephen A. also has comedian/actor Lil Rel Howery, who starred alongside basketball legends like Shaquille O'Neal, Reggie Miller, Lisa Leslie and Chris Webber in the 2018 film Uncle Drew. He's also taking this game quite seriously.

"I know that most comedians get on there, and I talked to Kevin Hart about like, 'Yeah, you got to be entertaining,'" Howery said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'm not doing that. I'm really playing. I'm playing hard. I've been like training, and I'm ready to hoop. This might be my last game of my life, but I'm playing as hard as I can."

Don't be shocked if Howrey is the X-factor in the game and helps lead the away team to victory.