Yankees' Aaron Boone on Astros Wearing Devices: 'One of Those Great Unknowns'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone wants to move forward as his team continues to face questions about the Houston Astros' cheating scandal.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Boone called it "one of those great unknowns" when asked if he was convinced Astros players weren't wearing some type of electronic device to relay signs during the 2019 American League Championship Series:

Boone said he hasn't spoken with former Astros manager AJ Hinch but that they texted.

"I'm not ready to go there," the Yankees skipper told reporters.

There has been speculation that Houston second baseman Jose Altuve may have been wearing some sort of buzzer when he hit a series-clinching two-run homer off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Major League Baseball disciplined the Astros by fining the organization $5 million and making it forfeit first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 for using an illegal video system to steal signs from opposing teams during the 2017 season and a portion of the 2018 season.

Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow received one-year suspensions and were subsequently fired by Astros owner Jim Crane.

MLB announced last month it found "no evidence to substantiate" that Astros players wore electronic devices during games as a way of relaying signs.

Houston has eliminated New York from the postseason in two of the last three years. Boone has managed the Yankees since replacing Joe Girardi in December 2017. He is 203-121 in the regular season.