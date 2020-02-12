Jose Bordalas: Barcelona's Quique Setien Has Shown Lack of Respect 'At Times'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas believes Barcelona boss Quique Setien has shown him a lack of respect in the past.

During his time as Real Betis manager, Setien was critical of the brand of football played by Bordalas' outfit and the Getafe chief was quizzed on the comments before this weekend's showdown between the two teams.

"Well...maybe," he said when speaking to Cadena Ser (h/t Sport) about whether he felt disrespected. Bordalas was also asked if he was hurt by the remarks: "Yes, at times. But I'm not resentful, for me Setien's a magnificent coach."

The Getafe boss also said he "didn't call Setien to congratulate him on his appointment at Barcelona, I don't have the relationship with him for that."

The two sides will go head-to-head in La Liga on Saturday, in a clash that's set to have major ramifications at the top of the table.

Barcelona are seeking to keep pace with Real Madrid, who are three points clear of the Catalan giants at the summit of the table. Getafe have enjoyed a remarkable season to this point, as they sit in third place after a 3-0 mauling of Valencia last weekend.

Per Dermot Corrigan of Unibet, there's longstanding needle between the two managers. After a 2-2 draw between Betis and Getafe in 2017, Setien said of Bordalas' team that "this is not football, it’s something else."

Regardless of the style being deployed by the Getafe head coach, the team is flourishing. Despite the modest resources they have compared to some of the division's other elite outfits, they are incredibly competitive.

Phil Kitromilides of The Spanish Football Podcast believes they are the best side outside of Real and Barcelona:

Per WhoScored.com, Bordalas' team don't place a great emphasis on keeping hold of the ball:

Setien is the complete opposite. While it's still the early days of his Barcelona tenure, throughout his time at Real Betis he was unbending in his desire for his players to dominate the ball.

That's often led to his sides being entertaining to watch from an attacking perspective, albeit they may not be as resolute as an outfit like Getafe.

Per Spanish football writer Euan McTear, the influence of Setien has been clear in the early stages of his tenure with the Catalan giants:

It will be fascinating to see how these two managers with contrasting mindsets and a history of agitating one another send out their teams on Saturday.

If Getafe were to spring a surprise and win at the Camp Nou, then they would move to within five points of Barcelona. However, Setien will be desperate for his brand of football to prevail in what is arguably his biggest test so far as Blaugrana boss to date.