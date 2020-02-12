Becky Lynch Wants the Rock's Daughter Simone to Carve Her Own Path in WWE

Rich Fury/Getty Images

After WWE announced Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, had begun training at the WWE Performance Center, Raw women's champion Becky Lynch offered some words of advice.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Lynch stressed the importance of Johnson blazing her own trail independent of her father and his accomplishments: "I think it'll be good for her to try and make her own way. Don't rely on the past. Don't rely on what got other people over. Try to make something new for yourself."

Lynch added: "I would like her to be seen as the athlete and performer she is, in her own right, and not have her constantly compared to her dad."

The Rock is among the most successful and recognizable Superstars in WWE history. In addition to being a 10-time world champion, he has gone on to become one of the most famous actors in the world as well.

Since The Rock is considered an elite-level entertainer regardless of platform, there will be pressure on Johnson to live up to him.

Johnson's situation is not unlike that of Charlotte Flair, who had no wrestling experience when she signed a WWE developmental deal in 2012. The narrative at the time was that Charlotte only got signed because her father is WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

While her name and lineage undoubtedly got her foot in the door, Flair has been responsible for her own success. Her hard work and dedication have helped make her the total package, and she is a record-setting 10-time Women's champion because of it.

Much like Charlotte did, Lynch expressed her belief that Simone must be the hardest worker in the room in order to prove she is worthy of a spot in WWE on her own accord.

Charlotte has incorporated some of her father's gimmick into her own, including the elaborate robes, remixed theme song and signature "Woo" catchphrase, but she also has her own moves and personality.

If Johnson can strike that same balance in her career, she has a chance to be a major star in her own right.

